Lizzo wows in orange, Doja Cat dons black Latex at Grammys

NEW YORK (AP) — Lizzo wowed in a huge, heavy, bright orange custom opera coat by Dolce & Gabbana at the 65th Grammy Awards on Sunday. The superstar walked gingerly as she posed for the cameras. After awhile, she dropped her outer look to reveal a busty sequined corset gown. Earlier, Doja Cat rocked a shiny, skintight Atelier Versace look. Her Paris Fashion Week look in red and adorned from head to toe in 30,000 Swarovski crystals won’t soon be forgotten. There was just about every hue on the color wheel on the carpet. Taylor Swift, perhaps channeling her Midnights era, wore a two-piece sparkly skirt set with a high-neck, long-sleeve crop top. It was midnight blue.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.