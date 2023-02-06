Antisemitic flyers could spur action on proposed Georgia law
By JEFF AMY
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — A continuing wave of antisemitic flyers hit parts of suburban Atlanta before dawn Sunday, including the home of Georgia’s only Jewish state legislator. Esther Panitch, a freshman Democratic lawmaker from Sandy Springs, denounced the flyers from the floor of the House Monday. The flyers linked were found in driveways in Sandy Springs and Dunwoody. Police are investigating. Similar flyers have been found in other Georgia communities in recent months. Panitch vows action. She’s a co-sponsor of a bill that would define anti-Semitism in Georgia law, which could better trigger enhanced penalties for anti-Jewish criminal acts under the state’s hate crimes law.