DeSantis expected to control Disney district governing board

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis could take control over the board of a special governing district Walt Disney World operates over its theme parks in the state. A new bill introduced Monday as part of a special legislative session would require the Republican governor to appoint a five-member governing board over the Disney government. The proposal comes after a high-profile feud between DeSantis and Disney over the entertainment giant’s criticism of a law dubbed by critics as “Don’t Say Gay.” Lawmakers are also expected to expand the governor’s controversial migrant relocation program. DeSantis has focused heavily on cultural issues ahead of his potential 2024 presidential run.

