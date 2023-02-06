Florida teen pleads guilty to fatally stabbing classmate

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida teenager has pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing a 13-year-old classmate 114 times in 2021. Sixteen-year-old Aiden Fucci entered the plea Monday morning just before jury selection was scheduled to begin in his first-degree murder trial. Fucci was 14 at the time of the slaying. He told the judge that he’s “sorry for the Bailey family and my family.” Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date. The girl’s family reported her missing on Mother’s Day 2021, and her body was found in the woods following a daylong search. Evidence, including video surveillance, led investigators to Fucci.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.