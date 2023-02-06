Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard writing book on leaving Democrats

NEW YORK (AP) — Tulsi Gabbard, the former Democratic representative from Hawaii who clashed often with her party and eventually left it, has a memoir coming out in October. Gabbard’s memoir, currently untitled, is the first of a two-book deal with Regnery Publishing, the longtime conservative publisher. Regnery calls the book the “full story of her electrifying break” with the Democrats. Gabbard, served in the House of Representatives from 2013-2021, and over time became a prominent critic of party leadership, including over its support for Ukraine against the Russians.

