Officer killed, 2nd badly wounded in western Pennsylvania

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in western Pennsylvania say a police officer was shot and killed by a man having “a mental health crisis.” A second officer was critically wounded but was later listed in stable condition. Allegheny County Police Superintendent Christopher Kearns said at a press conference Monday that the man was shot and wounded by police after firing at a third officer. The man is in stable condition and facing charges. The officers had answered a domestic call in McKeesport, about 12 miles south of Pittsburgh. Local schools were put on an exterior lockdown due to the police activity.

