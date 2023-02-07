Aid to quake-hit Syria slowed by sanctions, war’s divisions

BEIRUT (AP) — Aid workers say getting aid into Syria after this week’s devastating earthquake has been hampered by the country’s deep fragmentation from years of war. The U.S. and European Union have sanctions on the government of President Bashar Assad in Damascus and are reluctant to funnel aid through his authorities. Aid can only reach the rebel-held northwest of Syria through a single crossing point from Turkey, where roads and other infrastructure have been damaged. With widespread destruction and tens of thousands left homeless in various parts of Syria, aid groups say they are receiving only limited help.

By ABBY SEWELL and KAREEM CHEHAYEB Associated Press

