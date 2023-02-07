Asian shares mixed after Wall St gains on Fed chair comments

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares are mixed in Asia after stocks rallied on Wall Street following comments by the chair of the Federal Reserve signaling that last week’s stunningly strong jobs report won’t by itself sway its stance on interest rates hikes. The S&P 500 rose 1.3% Tuesday. The Nasdaq added 1.9% and the Dow rose 0.8%. Comments from Fed chief Jerome Powell sent stocks from losses to big gains and then back and forth a couple times. High inflation and how high the Fed will take interest rates to fight it have been at the center of Wall Street’s wild movements for more than a year.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.