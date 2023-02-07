Democrats win control of Pennsylvania House, end GOP rule

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats have won control of the Pennsylvania House by sweeping three special elections, gaining new power in an important swing state. Democrats won the vacant Pittsburgh-area House seats up for election Tuesday to claim a slim majority over Republicans. The victories bring an end to a dozen years of Republican power in the chamber, though the GOP still controls the Senate. The partisan divide could make it difficult for lawmakers to send priorities to new Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro. Democrats appeared to have won the House last November. But one Democrat died of cancer and two others resigned for higher offices, leaving control of the chamber uncertain.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.