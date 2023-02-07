Lucky player in Seattle suburb wins $754.6M Powerball prize

AUBURN, Wash. (AP) — A single winning ticket for a $754 million Powerball jackpot was sold in a Seattle suburb. The winning numbers drawn Monday night were 05, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 07. KOMO-TV reports the ticket was sold in Auburn, Washington, about 30 miles south of Seattle. Washington’s Lottery officials were expected to release further information later Tuesday, including details of the outlet that sold the ticket. The full jackpot is for a winner opting for an annuity distributed in one immediate but partial payout followed by additional payments over 29 years that increase by 5% annually. The winner also can opt for a one-time cash payment of $407 million. Powerball says both prizes are the amounts before taxes. The jackpot was the ninth-largest in U.S. history.

