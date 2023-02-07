Newborn, toddler saved from rubble in quake-hit Syrian town
By GHAITH ALSAYED and BASSEM MROUE
Associated Press
JINDERIS, Syria (AP) — Residents in a northwest Syrian town discovered a crying infant whose mother gave birth to her while buried underneath the rubble of a five-story apartment building levelled by this week’s devastating earthquake, relatives and a doctor say. The newborn girl was found in the debris with her umbilical cord still connected to her mother, Afraa Abu Hadiya, who was found dead, they say. The baby was the only survivor from her family from the building collapse Monday in the small town of Jinderis, next to the Turkish border, Ramadan Sleiman, a relative, told The Associated Press.