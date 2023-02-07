Shooting at Nebraska Target highlights gaps in gun laws

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The man who entered an Omaha Target with an AR-15-style rifle and began firing before he was killed by police had been repeatedly sent to psychiatric hospitals because of his schizophrenia. And Joseph Jones’ family had tried to take guns away from him over and over. But because Jones was never formally committed, he was able to keep purchasing guns legally, underscoring how red-flag laws fail to keep firearms out of the hands of deeply troubled people. Jones’ family and law enforcement records show multiple attempts to get Jones help and keep him safe. But it all culminated last month at the Target store, where Jones fired multiple times at inanimate objects. No other people were hurt in the shooting.

By JOSH FUNK and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH Associated Press

