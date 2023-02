LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Authorities say a city bus crashed into a day care north of Montreal, injuring at least eight people. Emergency services officials did not immediately say how many of those injured in the Laval, Quebec, crash might be children. Quebec Public Security Minister Francois Bonnardel says police arrested the driver. Laval police were unable to give details about what caused the crash.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.