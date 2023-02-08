MH17 inquiry: ‘Strong indications’ Putin OK’d missile supply
By MIKE CORDER
Associated Press
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — International investigators found “strong indications” Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the supply of heavy anti-aircraft weapons to Ukrainian separatists who shot down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 with a Russian missile in 2014. But the Joint Investigation Team said they had insufficient evidence to start new prosecutions and suspended their investigation into the downing of the plane that killed all 298 people on the flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur. Russia has always denied involvement in the shootdown and refused to cooperate with the investigation. The findings will likely strengthen a case at the European Court of Human Rights and could be used by other prosecutors investigating possible war crimes in Ukraine.