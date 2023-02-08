Paralegal angry by Alex Murdaugh theft, knew he loved family

Alex Murdaugh’s paralegal is testifying at his double murder trial about the betrayal she felt when she discovered he lied and manipulated to steal millions of dollars from clients. But Annette Griswold also told jurors on Wednesday that Murdaugh was a dedicated family man. She says he was so distraught after his wife and son were killed he could no longer stay at the home where the killings took place. The judge ended Wednesday morning testimony early, asking everyone to evacuate the courtroom. State agents said a bomb threat was called into the courthouse. An all-clear was given more than two hours later and court resumed without the judge mentioning the threat again.

