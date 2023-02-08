Probe into US Olympic failings stunted by red tape in DC

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

DENVER (AP) — More than two years since it was greenlighted by Congress, the panel established to probe the inner workings of the U.S. Olympics has yet to conduct a formal interview because of bureaucratic red tape in Washington. The Commission on the State of U.S. Olympics and Paralympics is charged with looking how U.S. leaders handled sex-abuse cases that were mismanaged for decades. It took 19 months after it was established in October 2020 for the commission to receive the $2 million Congress budgeted for its use. Then, it took eight more months to identify and hire the panel’s executive director. Now that those issues are resolved, however, the commission has to decide how to spend the money by Sept. 30 or risk not being able to use it.