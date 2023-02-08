Stocks fall on Wall Street, giving back recent gains

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is giving back some of its recent gains, as uncertainty about interest rates and inflation continues to reign. The S&P 500 was 1.2% lower in afternoon trading Wednesday following another mixed set of earnings reports from big companies. Chipotle Mexican Grill sank after delivering weaker results for the latest quarter than expected, while disappointing forecasts for upcoming results knocked other stocks lower. CVS Health climbed after turning in stronger profits than Wall Street had forecast. More big companies are scheduled to report after trading closes for the day, including The Walt Disney Co. Treasury yields were holding relatively steady.

