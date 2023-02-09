5 dead in apartment building fire in Novosibirsk, Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — Authorities say a gas explosion in an apartment building in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk has killed at least five people including a 2-year-old child. The explosion at 7:43 a.m. on Thursday caused two entrances of the five-story building to collapse, with 30 apartments destroyed by the ensuing fire. Nine people were taken to the hospital, two of whom are in intensive care. The fate of a further 10 people, including two children, remains unknown. Preliminary data suggests a gas leak caused the explosion. Novosibirsk is the biggest city in Siberia and Russia’s third-largest by population.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.