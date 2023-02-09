HarperCollins and striking union reach tentative agreement

New YORK (AP) — HarperCollins Publishers and the union representing around 250 striking employees reached a tentative agreement providing increases to entry level salaries. If union members ratify the contract, it will run through the end of 2025 and end a walkout that began nearly three months ago. HarperCollins and Local 2110 of the United Auto Workers released separate, identical statements Thursday night announcing increases to minimum salaries across levels throughout the agreement term and a one-time bonus of $1,500 to be paid to bargaining unit employees. No other details of the agreement were immediately available. HarperCollins employees have worked without a contract since last spring and went on strike Nov. 10.

