Menstrual questions cut from athletic forms amid criticism

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Questions about female athletes’ menstrual history will no longer appear on medical forms Florida high school students are required to fill out before participating in sports. The board overseeing high school sports took the action Thursday after listening to letters from the public that called the questions “humiliating,” “invasive” and part of a political agenda. Florida High School Athletic Association board members on Thursday also adopted a recommendation from its executive director that would keep most personal information revealed on the medical history forms at the doctor’s office, not at school.

