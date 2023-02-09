Nicaragua frees 222 opponents of Ortega, sends them to US

MEXICO CITY (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says 222 inmates considered by many as political prisoners of the government of President Daniel Ortega have arrived in Washington. Blinken said after the prisoners’ plane landed Thursday that they had been jailed “for exercising their fundamental freedoms and have endured lengthy unjust detentions.” Blinken says the release opens the door to further dialogue between the United States and Nicaragua. He says that among those on the plane were political and business leaders, journalists, civil society representatives and students. Blinken credits “concerted American diplomacy” for their release. State Department spokesman says it was a “unilateral decision” by Nicaragua, but one that came after lengthy U.S. engagement.

By GABRIELA SELSER and AAMER MADHANI Associated Press

