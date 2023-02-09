Nicaragua frees 222 opponents, sends them to US
By GABRIELA SELSER and AAMER MADHANI
Associated Press
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A senior Biden administration official says 222 inmates considered by many as political prisoners of the government of President Daniel Ortega are on their way to Washington. The official said Thursday that The government of Nicaragua decided “unilaterally” to release 222 individuals whom they had imprisoned. Families members of some of those released also confirmed that they were flying to Washington. Berta Valle, the wife of opposition leader Felix Maradiaga, says the U.S. State Department told her that her husband was on the plane.