Police video from ‘Cop City’ operation doesn’t show shooting

ATLANTA (AP) — Newly released Atlanta police body camera video shows officers clearing tents from the site of a planned public safety training center and then reacting after they heard the barrage of gunfire that left an environmental activist dead and a state trooper injured. The four Atlanta police officers whose body camera video was released late Wednesday were part of a multi-agency “clearing operation” at the site on Jan. 18, but they did not witness the exchange of gunfire. Manuel Esteban Paez Teran, who went by Tortuguita, died at the scene.

