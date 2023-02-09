Russian FM, Sudan’s military leaders kindle ties in Khartoum

CAIRO (AP) — Russia’s foreign minister has met with Sudan’s military rulers as the two troubled nations seek to deepen economic and political ties. Sudan marked the final leg of the minister’s tour of Africa. According to Sudan’s state-run SUNA news agency, the minister held private discussions with both of Sudan’s ruling generals on Thursday. In a press conference that followed, Lavrov acknowledged the presence of Russian-owned mining companies in Sudan. The visit comes as the country enters the final phase of peace negotiations seeking to instate a civilian government after more than a year of military rule.

