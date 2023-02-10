Biden, Lula to put focus on democracy, climate during visit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is welcoming Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to the White House for wide-ranging talks. The leaders are expected to discuss efforts to safeguard democracy, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and climate change, including efforts to stem deforestation of the Amazon. Friday’s Oval Office talks come just over a month after Lula’s swearing-in and the failed attempt to topple his presidency. The visit is meant to spotlight that Brazil’s democracy remains resilient and that relations between the Americas’ two biggest democracies are back on track. Lula’s also looking to secure ringing support for the legitimacy of his presidency as unease continues at home.

By DAVID BILLER and AAMER MADHANI Associated Press

