Israeli medics: 6 hurt in car-ramming in east Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli medics say a suspected assailant has rammed his car into several pedestrians in east Jerusalem, injuring at least six people, the latest incident as violence rises in the contested capital. The alleged car-ramming on Friday took place at a bus stop in Ramot, a Jewish settlement in east Jerusalem. Tensions have soared in the Israeli-annexed eastern half of the city, following a Palestinian shooting attack on Jan. 27 that killed seven people in the deadliest attack in Jerusalem in over a decade. The Israeli rescue service said its medics were treating six people, including two children in critical condition.

