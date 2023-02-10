Mexico turns to new national team soccer coach Diego Cocca

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s new national soccer team coach Diego Cocca will have his work cut out, after Mexico failed to make it out of the group stage at the 2022 World Cup. It was the first time Mexico hadn’t advanced to the round of 16 since 1978. But the Argentine coach has a reputation for breaking losing streaks. Cocca was presented Friday as the new national coach, replacing Gerardo “Tata” Martino. Some had been pulling for Miguel Herrera or Uruguayan Guillermo Almada to take over the helm. But Cocca was the coach who helped Mexico’s first-division Atlas team win its first domestic championship in 70 years.

