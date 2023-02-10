Rescuers rejoice as more quake survivors emerge from rubble

ISKENDERUN, Turkey (AP) — More than a dozen additional earthquake survivors have been pulled from the rubble alive in Turkey. They include six relatives who huddled in a small air pocket and a desperate teenager who grew so thirsty that he drank his own urine. Two frightened sisters were comforted by a pop song as they waited for rescuers. The unlikely rescues come more than four days after Monday’s 7.8-magnitude quake brought down thousands of buildings in southern Turkey and northern Syria. The survival stories offered fleeting moments of joy amid a catastrophe that has killed nearly 24,000 people, injured at least 80,000 others and left millions homeless.

By JUSTIN SPIKE, GHAITH ALSAYED and ZEYNEP BILGINSOY Associated Press

