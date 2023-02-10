S. Africa rugby player killed by Hawaii police had acute CTE

HONOLULU (AP) — An autopsy report shows that a former rugby player from South Africa who was shot and killed by Honolulu police suffered from a severe form of a brain disease. Commonly known as CTE, the degenerative disease is often found in American football players and other athletes subjected to repeated head trauma. The Associated Press obtained a report showing that a medical examiner sent Lindani Myeni’s brain tissue to Boston to be studied for CTE. Experts say the finding could help explain his bizarre behavior before the deadly 2021 confrontation with officers. Police say Myeni had entered a home occupied by people he didn’t know and attacked officers who responded.

