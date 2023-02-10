Tests negative, Sen. John Fetterman leaves hospital

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman is out of a hospital in Washington after a two-day stay following a spell of lightheadedness that prompted the visit as he recovers from a stroke he suffered last year on the campaign trail. His office said Friday that Fetterman was discharged from George Washington University Hospital after tests found no evidence of a new stroke or a seizure. Fetterman checked himself in on Wednesday after feeling lightheaded during a Senate Democratic retreat. He continues to suffer the aftereffects of the stroke, in particular auditory processing disorder, which can render someone unable to speak fluidly and quickly process spoken conversation into meaning.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.