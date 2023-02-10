Toronto mayor steps down after affair with ex-staffer
By ROB GILLIES
Associated Press
TORONTO (AP) — The mayor of Canada’s largest city has stepped down after after acknowledging he had an affair with a former staffer. Toronto Mayor John Tory says he developed a relationship with an employee in his office. The 68-year-old was known as a straight-laced, button down moderate conservative — almost the polar opposite of previous Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, whose term was plagued by scandals involving public drinking and illegal drug use.