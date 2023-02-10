Wall Street dips, stocks head for worst week since December
By STAN CHOE
AP Business Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are drifting lower as Wall Street nears the end of its worst week since December. The S&P 500 was little changed in Friday morning trading and on pace for a 1.3% loss for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up slightly, while weakness for tech stocks pulled the Nasdaq lower. Stocks have been struggling since rallying at the start of the year on hopes that the economy could avoid a severe recession, and that cooling inflation could get the Federal Reserve to take it easier on interest rates. Lyft lost more than a third of its value following a weaker-than-expected forecast.