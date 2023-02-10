Wall Street points toward weekly loss, only second of 2023

Wall Street is pointing lower before the bell, which could turn into just the second week of losses this year as the earnings seasons winds down. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials lost 0.4% early Friday and the S&P 500 fell 0.5%. After focusing on the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate hike and corporate earnings reports the past few weeks, markets will turn their attention back to economic data next week, with the government releasing reports on U.S. wholesale and consumer inflation. Lyft lost close to a third of its value overnight after it gave a grim outlook Thursday.

