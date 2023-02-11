Albanian opposition leads anti-government protest

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Thousands of supporters of Albania’s political opposition are taking part in an anti-government protest and calling for the prime minister’s resignation for alleged corruption and mishandling of the small Balkan nation’s economy. Sali Berisha, a former president and prime minister of Albania who leads the center-right Democratic Party, and former President Ilir Meta, who leads the left-wing Freedom Party, were among the protesters who gathered in front of the main government building on Saturday and shouted for Prime Minister Edi Rama of the ruling center-left Socialist Party to resign. Protest participants hurled smoke bombs at the main entrance of the government building, where hundreds of police officers formed a line to protect the building.

