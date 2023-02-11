Kansas GOP picks election conspiracy promoter as new leader

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republicans have narrowly picked a former Kansas secretary of state candidate who promoted election conspiracies to lead it for the next two years. The Kansas state GOP committee’s vote Saturday in Topeka for activist Mike Brown as the state chair followed his promise to shake up the party. The vote also came after several months of contentious infighting that mirrored acrimony in the GOP across the U.S. Almost immediately after the 90-88 vote for Brown, the state committee was reviewing a resolution calling on the U.S. House to impeach President Joe Biden. It tabled the measure until its next meeting.

