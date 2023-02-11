New Hampshire students protest urinal ban in gender debate

Dozens of students walked out of their New Hampshire school after the district banned urinals in a compromise to a proposal that would have blocked children from using facilities based on their gender identity. The school board decided a few days before the Friday walkout to prohibit students at Milford Middle School and Milford High School from using urinals or shared spaces in locker rooms. The ban was the culmination of a long debate about district procedures that say students can access the bathroom that corresponds to their gender identity consistently asserted at school.

