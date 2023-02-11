Russian spacecraft loses pressure, station crew safe

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian space corporation says that an uncrewed Russian supply ship docked at the International Space Station has lost cabin pressure, noting that the incident doesn’t pose any danger to the station’s crew. Roscosmos said Saturday that the hatch between the station and the Progress MS-21 had been locked so the loss of pressure didn’t affect the orbiting outpost. It said that “the temperature and pressure on board the station are within norms and there is no danger to health and safety of the crew.” Roscosmos didn’t say what may have caused the cargo ship to lose pressure. The loss of pressure follows December’s incident with the Soyuz crew capsule, which was hit by a tiny meteoroid

