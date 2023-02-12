After quake, war-hit Syrians struggle to get aid, rebuild

ATAREB, Syria (AP) — As rescue operations have largely ceased, residents of areas in northwest Syria struck by a devastating earthquake are grappling with their new and worsening reality. Many residents spent Sunday digging through the debris of their destroyed homes, picking up the remnants of their shattered lives and looking for ways to heal after the latest in a series of humanitarian disaster to hit the war-battered area. The U.N.’s under-secretary-General for humanitarian affairs visited on Sunday the Turkish-Syrian border and acknowledged in a statement that Syrians have been left “looking for international help that hasn’t arrived”. Aid convoys face many hurdles accessing the rebel enclave of northwestern Syria that largely depends on outside aid for survival.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.