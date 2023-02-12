Cyprus exit poll shows ex-minister leading presidential vote

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — An exit poll from the presidential election in ethnically divided Cyprus shows a former foreign minister leading a career diplomat by a tight margin in a runoff vote. According to Sunday’s exit poll by state broadcaster CyBC, Nikos Christodoulides, the ex-minister, garnered 50.5% to 53.5% against 46.5% to 49.5% for veteran diplomat Andreas Mavroyiannis. Christodoulides campaigned as a unifying force, eschewing ideological and party divisions, while Mavroyiannis positioned himself as the agent of change, ushering in a new political era following a decade of rule by outgoing President Nicos Anastasiades.

