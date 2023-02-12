Doja Cat, John Travolta, Ben Affleck star in Super Bowl ads

NEW YORK (AP) — Big name advertisers from T-Mobile to Google are paying as much as $7 million for a 30-second spot during the Super Bowl. To get the most out of those millions, many advertisers released their ads in the days ahead of the big game to maximize publicity. In the ads released early, John Travolta and “Scrubs” stars Donald Faison and Zach Braff sing a T-Mobile themed version of “Summer Nights” from “Grease.” Adam Driver creates multiple versions of himself for Squarespace, and Alicia Silverstone reprises her “Clueless” character for online shopping site Rakuten.

