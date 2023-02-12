Ex-minister Christoulides wins Cyprus presidential election

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Former foreign minister Nikos Christodoulides has been elected as the new president of Cyprus in a runoff election. His rival, veteran diplomat Andreas Mavroyiannis, conceded defeat. With 99.5% of ballots counted on Sunday, Christodoulides had 52% of the vote to Mayroyiannis’ 48%. Christodoulides’ campaigned as a unifying force, eschewing ideological and party divisions. His message resonated with a wide swath of voters. Mavroyiannis positioned himself as the agent of change, ushering in a new political era following a decade of rule by outgoing President Nicos Anastasiades. But Mavroyiannis’ support from the communist-rooted AKEL party may have pushed swing voters to Christodoulides.

