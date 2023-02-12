New Zealand city grinds to halt as deluge from cyclone looms

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Auckland residents are hunkering down Monday as they brace for a deluge from Cyclone Gabrielle. It’s been just two weeks since a record-breaking storm swamped New Zealand’s largest city and killed four people. Much of Auckland has ground to a halt as train services were canceled, libraries and schools were closed and authorities asked people to make only essential trips. Air New Zealand is canceling all domestic flights to and from Auckland through midday Tuesday, as well as many international flights. Two weeks ago, Aucklanders experienced the wettest day ever recorded in the city. Flood waters killed four people, caused widespread disruptions and left hundreds of homes unlivable.

