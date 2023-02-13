Kimberly Palmer: Family budgeting tips that actually work

Following a family budget is challenging, especially when unexpected costs pop up, including those related to the high prices at the grocery store and rising interest rates. Financial experts say you can overcome those obstacles by creating a flexible approach to managing your money. Start by tracking your spending, leaving room for some unplanned expenses and cutting back where you can, especially on food and travel. Focus on what’s most important to you and your family, which could be sports teams, vacations or simply time together. If you are overwhelmed, resources like 211.org can help point you toward additional resources.

