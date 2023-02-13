Oregon liquor agency head resigns amid bourbon scandal

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The executive director of Oregon’s liquor regulatory agency has announced his resignation amid a criminal investigation into allegations that he and other senior officials used their positions to divert rare, sought-after bourbons for personal use. Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission Executive Director Steve Marks notes in his resignation letter that Gov. Tina Kotek asked him to step down. He says his resignation is effective at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The liquor officials told an internal investigator they were paying for the whiskey, which can cost thousands of dollars a bottle, but they are accused of using their knowledge and connections at the commission to obtain the products.

