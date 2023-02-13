Palestinian man, Israeli policeman, killed in new fighting

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian medics say a Palestinian man has been killed in a shootout with Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus. Later on Monday, Israeli police said an officer was killed, apparently by friendly fire, while trying to stop a Palestinian stabbing attack in east Jerusalem. The incidents were the latest violence in a surge of deadly Israeli-Palestinian fighting that began last spring and shows no signs of slowing.

