Palestinian medics: Israeli army kills man in West Bank raid

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian medics say a Palestinian man has been killed and seven others have been injured in a shootout with Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus. Monday’s statement came as Israel’s military reported carrying out raids across the West Bank overnight. The army said troops came under fire during the arrest of two men suspected of killing an Israeli soldier in October. The men were apprehended, the army said. The Palestinian Red Crescent said a man named Amir Bustami was killed during the Israeli army raid, but provided no additional identifying information. It was not clear whether he was involved in the shootout.

