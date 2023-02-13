Polygamy kidnapping suspect will be returned to Utah

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — The nephew of imprisoned Utah polygamous leader Warren Jeffs will be returned to Utah to face charges that he kidnapped his niece. Heber Jeffs waived extradition at a court hearing in Minot, North Dakota, on Monday. The sheriff of Piute County, Utah, says the 10-year-old niece was apparently unharmed. It wasn’t immediately clear if Heber Jeffs has an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Kidnapping charges were filed out against him in December. Authorities say he and his niece went missing, apparently to keep the girl from her mother on orders issued by Warren Jeffs from prison in Texas.

