Fake pro, college sports memorabilia worth millions seized
The South Carolina Secretary of State says more than 600 fake championship rings for professional and collegiate sports were confiscated by law enforcement agents last week during a raid of a South Carolina memorabilia store. Spokesperson Shannon Wiley says the haul seized from Kirk’s Collectibles had an estimated retail value of about $15 million and included phony rings for the Super Bowl, NBA Finals, World Series, Stanley Cup and unnamed NCAA sports. Federal, state and local officials raided Kirk’s Collectibles at an upstate mall on Feb. 8. No arrests have been made in an investigation being conducted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and no information has been provided about possible suspects.