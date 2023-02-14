King Charles expresses sorrow for those affected by quake

Britain’s King Charles III has met with Turkish and Syrian communities in London, showing support to those sending aid to their homeland and expressing sorrow for those affected by last week’s devastating earthquake. Charles appeared emotional as he visited a temporary “Syria House” set up in central London’s Trafalgar Square for the Syrian community in the UK to organize vigils and pay their respects to lost relatives. The monarch heard from those grieving for their families back home. Earlier Tuesday, Charles and Turkey’s ambassador to Britain visited a west London charity organizing shipments of tents, blankets, winter clothes and toiletries to help those left homeless by the quake in Turkey.

