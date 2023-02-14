New Zealand plans final rescues soon after cyclone kills 2

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand authorities expect to make the final rescues soon after a cyclone brought extensive flooding and landslides that claimed at least two lives. Cyclone Gabrielle struck the country’s north Monday and has brought more destruction to the nation of 5 million than any weather event in years. Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty said Wednesday the body of a volunteer firefighter had been retrieved from a landslide that destroyed a flooded house near Auckland on Hawke’s Bay. He says a woman has also been killed by a landslide in the Hawke’s Bay area. Helicopters will help make the final 25 rescues of individuals and family groups Wednesday.

